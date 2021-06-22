Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Howmet Aerospace worth $243,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,553,000 after purchasing an additional 491,340 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

