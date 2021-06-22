Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $232.84 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,612,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $232,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

