Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,793 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $217,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

