Bank of Montreal Can Sells 84,035 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

DHI opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.