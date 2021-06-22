Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Incyte worth $22,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $9,001,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

