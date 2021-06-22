Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after purchasing an additional 983,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 255,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 839,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

