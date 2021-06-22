Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.14 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Waters worth $26,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Waters by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Waters stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $348.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

