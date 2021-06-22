Bank of Montreal Can Has $25.36 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

