Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.94 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.38% of EMCOR Group worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EME opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $129.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.85.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

