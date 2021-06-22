Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

