Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,486 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BSAC stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

