Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

