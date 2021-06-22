Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,838,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.24 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

