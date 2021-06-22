Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.24 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 243,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 204,130.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period.

XOP opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

