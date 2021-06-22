Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.14 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Exelon by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.30. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

