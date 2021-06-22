Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 61,265 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.