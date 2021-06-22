Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 561 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.57. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.39 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.