Balancer Market Cap Reaches $98.37 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $98.37 million and $32.76 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $14.17 or 0.00047805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00595145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00077085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

