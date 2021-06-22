Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of J2 Global worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

JCOM opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.