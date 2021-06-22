Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $8.02 Million in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHYB stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

