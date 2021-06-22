Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

BX opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $99.64.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

