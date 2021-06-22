Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1,915.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

