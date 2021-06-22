Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

