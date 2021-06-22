Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 991.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 187,699 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

