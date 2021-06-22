BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Achieves $16.54 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $215,607.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.72 or 0.00671915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00079288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038367 BTC.

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

