Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €78.90 ($92.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €76.00. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.