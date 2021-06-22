Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €78.90 ($92.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €76.00. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

