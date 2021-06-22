B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $167,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $11,280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,052,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.