B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.44 on July 30th

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BPM opened at GBX 328.66 ($4.29) on Tuesday. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 210.80 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 334 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £14,985.48 ($19,578.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.