Azuki Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $1.52 million and $132,592.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00112034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00154717 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,797.48 or 0.99585182 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

