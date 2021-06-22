Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Down to $158.76

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.76, but opened at $155.29. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $159.50, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -182.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $847,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.