AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 384,992 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384,992 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 80,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

