AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 1,482,428 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,482,428 shares during the period. Resonant accounts for approximately 1.3% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of Resonant worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resonant by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Resonant in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Resonant by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

RESN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ RESN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 2,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. Resonant Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

