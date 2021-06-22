AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 391,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Recro Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 523,624 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 2,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,815. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

