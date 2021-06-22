Aviva PLC Sells 164 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

VMC opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

