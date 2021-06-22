Aviva PLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

