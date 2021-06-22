Aviva PLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $459.46 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $465.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.85. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

