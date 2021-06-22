Aviva PLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $160.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

