Aviva PLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

