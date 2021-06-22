Aviva PLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

