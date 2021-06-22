Aviva PLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,415.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,081.54 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

