Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $295,097,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $363.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.40. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.60.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,073 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

