Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,221 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 254,718 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14.

