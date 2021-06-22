Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.
Shares of AVAH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,685. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
