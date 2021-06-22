Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.

Shares of AVAH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,685. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

