Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

