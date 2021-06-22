Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

