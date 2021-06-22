Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $100.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

