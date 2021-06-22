Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,713,000 after buying an additional 85,552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 316,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,693,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

