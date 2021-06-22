Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $181.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76. Avalara has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.