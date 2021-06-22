Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $181.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.13.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVLR stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76. Avalara has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
