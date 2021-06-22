Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.06

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and traded as low as $21.24. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 51,021 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANZBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.89%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.