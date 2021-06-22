Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

NYSE:ACB opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

